US state with happiest employees may surprise you

Rhode Island’s employee happiness score was 46 percent higher than the national average
  • A study by human resources firm Bamboo HR identified Rhode Island as having the happiest employees in the United States.
  • Rhode Island's employee happiness score was 46 per cent higher than the national average, determined by employees' likelihood to recommend their workplace.
  • The top five states for employee happiness were Rhode Island, Maine, Hawaii, Arizona, and Alaska, with New Hampshire recording the lowest score.
  • The research indicates that employee happiness is largely shaped by labor-market dynamics, including opportunity and mobility, rather than geographical or economic factors.
  • States with higher employee happiness typically showed 'ideal stability' or 'healthy dynamism' in their labor markets, unlike those with lower scores which had 'acute attrition' or 'hidden risk'.
