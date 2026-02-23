Paris Hilton opens up about condition often linked with ADHD
- Paris Hilton recently disclosed her experience with rejection sensitivity dysphoria (RSD), which she associates with her ADHD, although it is not a clinically recognised condition.
- RSD refers to a strong emotional reaction to perceived rejection, falling under the umbrella of emotional regulation, with difficulties in this area affecting a significant percentage of children and adults with ADHD.
- Research indicates that individuals with ADHD show heightened brain activity in response to threatening voices and reduced activity when accepted by peers, suggesting an automatic hyper-vigilance to perceived threats.
- Past experiences of criticism or rejection can profoundly influence brain development and emotional regulation in people with ADHD, with RSD also being linked to other conditions such as autism and borderline personality disorder, albeit with differing manifestations.
- Effective strategies for addressing rejection sensitivity and improving emotional wellbeing in ADHD include person-centred therapeutic approaches and child-centred play therapy, which focus on fostering acceptance and strengthening self-worth, rather than solely relying on medication.
