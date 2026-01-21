Why popular shoe chain’s future is unclear despite Next’s intervention
- Retail giant Next has acquired luxury footwear brand Russell & Bromley through a pre-pack insolvency agreement.
- Next paid £2.5 million for the brand and its intellectual property, alongside an additional £1.3 million for a portion of its existing stock.
- Russell & Bromley, established in 1879, currently operates 36 stores and nine concessions across the UK and Ireland, employing approximately 440 staff.
- Next intends to retain only three prime Russell & Bromley store locations: Chelsea, Mayfair, and the Bluewater Shopping Centre.
- Administrators, Interpath, are actively exploring options for the remaining stores and concessions, which will continue to trade in the interim.