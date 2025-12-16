Popular salad dressings sold across US are recalled over contamination fears
- Ventura Foods has recalled 3,556 cases of various salad dressings over fears black plastic planting material may have ended up in the granulated onion.
- The recall, initially issued last month, was labeled a Class II on December 4, indicating that consuming the product could lead to significant health consequences.
- Affected salad dressings, including Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch and several Caesar dressings, were distributed to retailers and food courts across 42 U.S. states, including Costco and Publix.
- Other recalled items include Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing, Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing, Italian Salad Dressing, and Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip, and Ventura Caesar Dressing.
- Consumers are urged to immediately dispose of the recalled dressings or return them to the place of purchase, although no illnesses have been reported to date.