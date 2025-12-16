Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular salad dressings sold across US are recalled over contamination fears

Affected salad dressings were distributed to seven different retailers and food courts across 42 states (file photo)
Affected salad dressings were distributed to seven different retailers and food courts across 42 states (file photo) (Getty Images)
  • Ventura Foods has recalled 3,556 cases of various salad dressings over fears black plastic planting material may have ended up in the granulated onion.
  • The recall, initially issued last month, was labeled a Class II on December 4, indicating that consuming the product could lead to significant health consequences.
  • Affected salad dressings, including Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch and several Caesar dressings, were distributed to retailers and food courts across 42 U.S. states, including Costco and Publix.
  • Other recalled items include Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing, Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing, Italian Salad Dressing, and Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip, and Ventura Caesar Dressing.
  • Consumers are urged to immediately dispose of the recalled dressings or return them to the place of purchase, although no illnesses have been reported to date.
