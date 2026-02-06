Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Popular ready-to-eat soups may exceed government health limits

Video Player Placeholder
9 Smart Ways To Cut Salt From Your Diet
  • A new study by Action on Salt and Sugar (AoSS) reveals that almost one in four ready-to-eat soups sold in the UK exceed the Government's voluntary salt targets.
  • The analysis of 481 soups found that 48 per cent of branded soups surpassed the maximum salt target, significantly higher than the 6 per cent of supermarket own-label alternatives.
  • The saltiest product identified was Soup Head Tom Yum Soup, containing 1.01g of salt per 100g, with a 300g pack providing 3.03g, comparable to more than two McDonald’s cheeseburgers.
  • AoSS warned that suggested serving sizes often understate actual salt intake, with many consumers likely to consume more than the listed half-tin serving.
  • Sonia Pombo from AoSS criticised the lack of compliance with targets set for over a year ago and urged the Government to implement stronger incentives and accountability for salt reduction.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in