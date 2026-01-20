Today show host reveals ‘new voice’ after surgery
- Today host Savannah Guthrie is recovering from vocal cord surgery to remove nodules and a polyp, which had caused her voice to be scratchy.
- She made a virtual appearance on Today, debuting her new voice and confirming the surgery was successful in fixing her previous vocal issues.
- Guthrie is still on vocal rest but is permitted to speak for five to ten minutes every hour as part of her recovery process.
- She announced her plans to return to the show next Monday, following an absence of a few weeks for her recovery.
- Before her full return, Guthrie will appear on Friday to share a story about her surgery experience and recovery journey.