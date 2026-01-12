Why humans can sometimes find joy in other people’s misfortune
- Schadenfreude, the joy derived from others' misfortune, is a common emotion found among employees at all hierarchical levels within the workplace.
- Research, including preliminary findings on Australian chief executives, suggests leaders experience schadenfreude when rival organisations encounter misfortune, such as the PwC tax scandal or Optus data breach.
- This emotion is driven by factors including insecurity (downward social comparison), perceptions of deservingness, and strong identification with one's own organisation.
- However, schadenfreude carries risks such as fostering overconfidence, damaging workplace relationships through gossip, and undermining empathy among colleagues.
- By recognising and mindfully reflecting on schadenfreude, individuals can reframe it as an opportunity for personal learning, self-improvement, and addressing their own weaknesses.