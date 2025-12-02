Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Study finds that standing up to bullies usually doesn’t work – what to do instead

What is "quiet bullying?"
  • The Australian federal government currently recommends that schools encourage students to act as 'upstanders' against bullying.
  • However, international peer-reviewed research suggests that actively encouraging students to intervene as upstanders may be counterproductive.
  • Recent studies from the Netherlands, China, and Finland found no significant positive impact of peer defence on victims' self-esteem, depression, or the likelihood of being bullied.
  • Meta-analyses indicate that anti-bullying programmes actively encouraging peer intervention are associated with less effectiveness in reducing victimisation.
  • Experts advise schools to be wary of upstander programmes, suggesting that informal education for bystanders and a comprehensive whole-school approach are more beneficial.
