Expert reveals the impact too much screen time can have on babies
- A new study has been launched by academics from the universities of Leeds, Nottingham, Aston, and Leeds Trinity to investigate the impact of screen usage on babies.
- The research, funded by the 1001 Critical Days Foundation, aims to address a significant "blind spot" regarding screen time among the youngest members of society.
- Will Quince, chief executive of the charity, highlighted that some babies are exposed to screens for over four hours daily, emphasising the study's goal to provide evidence for parents rather than to shame them.
- Experts suggest that early screen time can lead to longer-term issues with attention, communication, and problem-solving difficulties in children.
- The World Health Organisation recommends no screen time for children under one year old and advises that those aged one to two should have no more than one hour of screen time daily, with less being better.