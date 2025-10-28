These 5 foods will help prevent seasonal depression – and they taste good
- Millions of Americans experience seasonal depression, with approximately 10 million suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a condition more prevalent in women.
- SAD symptoms include lethargy, sadness, difficulty waking, reduced energy and increased appetite, which can be counteracted by specific dietary choices.
- Experts suggest that foods rich in antioxidants, such as dark chocolate and wild blueberries, can help; dark chocolate reduces stress and improves mood, while blueberries boost brain blood flow and prevent cortisol release.
- Fatty fish like salmon are beneficial due to omega-3 fatty acids, which produce mood-enhancing dopamine and serotonin, and Vitamin D, crucial for serotonin retention.
- Nuts, particularly walnuts, provide magnesium to alleviate anxiety and omega-3s, while spinach offers magnesium, tryptophan, and folate, all contributing to serotonin release, promoting calm and reducing stress.