Beauty giant to open first store in Northern Ireland
- Sephora is scheduled to open its first store on the island of Ireland, in Belfast's Victoria Square on 12 February.
- The new 2,550-square foot “beauty playground” will be the retailer's 13th store in the UK.
- It will introduce several internet-viral beauty brands, including Hailey Bieber’s rhode and Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs, exclusively to the island of Ireland.
- Sephora UK plans a grand opening event featuring entertainment, curated queue experiences, and local culinary offerings, with potential for on-the-spot prizes.
- The opening marks a significant milestone for Belfast as a retail destination and contributes to Sephora UK's aim of having 20 stores across the UK by the end of 2026.