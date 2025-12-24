How Settlers of Catan could make you a better thinker
- Settlers of Catan, launched in 1995, fundamentally changed the board game industry, selling over 40 million copies and inspiring numerous spin-offs.
- The game offers a strategic alternative to traditional board games, focusing on resource management, trading, and building to achieve victory points.
- Playing Catan is highlighted as an effective tool for developing strategic capabilities, which are essential for solving complex problems and planning for future success in various aspects of life.
- Key strategic lessons derived from Catan include the importance of analysing context, adapting strategies, managing resources effectively, and negotiating strategically.
- The game also fosters resilience and decision-making, providing a safe environment to practise skills applicable to real-world uncertainties and business challenges.