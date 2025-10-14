Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shingles: The common infection that affects one in 25 people

Dermatologist answers all your burning questions about shingles
  • Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus, the same virus responsible for chickenpox, which lies dormant in nerve cells after an initial infection.
  • Typical symptoms include tingling, burning pain, and a distinctive rash of fluid-filled blisters that usually appears in a band on one side of the body.
  • A person with shingles is infectious until all blisters have crusted over, but they can only transmit chickenpox, not shingles itself, to individuals who have not previously had it or not been vaccinated.
  • Prompt medical attention is crucial, especially within 48-72 hours of the rash appearing, as antiviral medication can shorten recovery time and reduce potential complications.
  • Complications can include persistent nerve pain known as post-herpetic neuralgia, and the shingles vaccine significantly reduces both the risk of developing the condition and its long-term effects.
