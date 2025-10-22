Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Another company recalls frozen shrimp that is potentially radioactive

Radioactive Shrimp Recall Expands Across the U.S.
  • Seattle-based AquaStar Corp. has issued its eleventh recall since August for frozen shrimp products imported from Indonesia.
  • The shrimp may be contaminated with “very low levels” of cesium-137 (Cs-137), a human-made radioactive substance that can cause cancer.
  • Recalled products include those sold under brand names AquaStar, Best Yet, Publix and Waterfront Bistro, distributed across various U.S. states.
  • The potential contamination is linked to unsanitary conditions at the Indonesian supplier, BMS Foods, which is now on a full import alert.
  • The recall is a precautionary measure as no illnesses have been reported, but customers are advised not to consume the shrimp and to dispose of or return the products.
