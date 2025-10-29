Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Simple 15-minute exercise can cut risk of killer heart problems

Even short walks can have huge health benefits
Even short walks can have huge health benefits (Getty/iStock)
  • A study revealed that walking continuously for at least 15 minutes daily can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
  • This continuous walking was found to cut the risk of cardiovascular disease by two-thirds compared to taking multiple short strolls of less than five minutes.
  • The research tracked over 33,560 UK adults aged 40 to 79 for eight years, monitoring their walking patterns with wrist-worn devices.
  • Participants who walked for 10-15 minutes continuously had a 4% risk of cardiovascular events, contrasting with a 13% risk for those taking very short bouts.
  • The least active individuals, walking 5,000 steps or less daily, experienced the greatest benefits, halving their cardiovascular disease risk and significantly reducing their death risk by adopting 15-minute continuous walks.
