How singing can benefit your physical, mental and social health
- Singing and chanting offer profound physical, mental, and social health benefits, with both immediate and long-term positive effects.
- Physically, vocalising strengthens lungs, increases oxygen, lowers heart rate and blood pressure, and boosts the immune system.
- Mentally, singing improves mood, reduces stress by lowering cortisol levels, and repetitive chanting can induce meditative states.
- Group singing fosters social connection, enhances well-being, and synchronises physiological responses, while singing can also therapeutically improve movement for individuals with neurological conditions.
- Humans are inherently predisposed to sing and dance, with historical and evolutionary evidence supporting its integral role in culture and healing, making its benefits accessible to all.