Immersive sports bar shuts venue amid financial troubles
- Sixes, the cricket-themed entertainment chain supported by England captain Ben Stokes, has entered administration following a period of "challenging" trading.
- The company has closed its Southampton venue immediately, but its 15 other locations across England will continue to operate while a rescue deal is pursued.
- FRP Advisory has been appointed as administrator and is currently in discussions with interested parties regarding a potential sale of the business.
- Founded in 2020, Sixes secured funding in 2023 from 4Cast Investment Group, which includes England international cricketers.
- The chain, part of the competitive socialising trend, has struggled in some locations due to fierce competition and reduced consumer spending, despite having a core of strongly performing sites.