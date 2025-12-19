Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Immersive sports bar shuts venue amid financial troubles

Cricket-based chain Sixes has entered administration
Cricket-based chain Sixes has entered administration (Sixes)
  • Sixes, the cricket-themed entertainment chain supported by England captain Ben Stokes, has entered administration following a period of "challenging" trading.
  • The company has closed its Southampton venue immediately, but its 15 other locations across England will continue to operate while a rescue deal is pursued.
  • FRP Advisory has been appointed as administrator and is currently in discussions with interested parties regarding a potential sale of the business.
  • Founded in 2020, Sixes secured funding in 2023 from 4Cast Investment Group, which includes England international cricketers.
  • The chain, part of the competitive socialising trend, has struggled in some locations due to fierce competition and reduced consumer spending, despite having a core of strongly performing sites.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in