Woman’s life saved by chance encounter with off-duty dermatologist

Five common warning signs of melanoma
  • Emma Wigmore, 50, from Chelmsford, Essex, was diagnosed with stage 1 melanoma after an off-duty dermatologist warned her about a mole on her back in June 2025.
  • The chance encounter occurred on the South Bank in central London, where the dermatologist approached Ms Wigmore to express concern about the mole.
  • Following the warning, Ms Wigmore promptly sought medical advice, leading to the urgent removal of the mole and a diagnosis of early-stage skin cancer.
  • Doctors confirmed that the early detection was critical, as the melanoma would have become "much more serious" if left untreated.
  • Ms Wigmore is now appealing to the public to help her find the dermatologist, described as a woman in her 30s or 40s with dark hair and an Irish accent, to thank her for saving her life.
