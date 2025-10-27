Salmon, peppers and avocado the key to boosting this part of your body
- Dermatologists suggest that a nutritious diet can significantly improve skin health and combat conditions like acne, affecting millions.
- Salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, helps preserve collagen, maintain skin firmness, and protect against environmental damage.
- Avocados provide antioxidants such as vitamins K, C, and E, and have been shown to increase skin firmness, with avocado oil also acting as a powerful moisturiser.
- Bell peppers are an excellent source of vitamin C, which can improve dark spots and wrinkles by aiding collagen production, and their carotenoids offer sun protection.
- Leafy greens like spinach, along with strawberries, are packed with vitamins and antioxidants that support oxygen production, stimulate collagen, and offer anti-inflammatory benefits for healthier, more vibrant skin.