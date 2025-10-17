The body type where hidden fat can leave people at risk of heart disease
- A new study from McMaster University highlights the risk of 'skinny-fat' individuals who appear slim but possess hidden fat around internal organs, increasing their susceptibility to heart disease.
- This hidden fat, known as visceral and hepatic fat, can quietly damage arteries and is linked to conditions such as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, even in seemingly healthy people.
- The research challenges the traditional reliance on Body Mass Index (BMI) as a sole measure of obesity, as it fails to detect this metabolically active and dangerous internal fat.
- Using MRI imaging, the study found a strong correlation between visceral and hepatic fat and the thickening and clogging of carotid arteries, which are key predictors of stroke and heart attack.
- Experts suggest that doctors should consider imaging-based assessments of fat distribution, as this hidden fat can be effectively managed through diet, exercise, or medication to mitigate cardiovascular risks.