The common snack that can slash your risk of killer health conditions

Chocolate Walnut Brownie
  • Consuming just five servings of walnuts each week can significantly promote heart health.
  • Walnuts are rich in disease-fighting antioxidants, healthy fats like omega-3 (ALA), and fiber, benefiting the heart, gut and brain.
  • Regular intake of walnuts has been linked to improved gut health, with studies showing an increase in beneficial gut bacteria.
  • The nuts' nutritional profile helps guard against conditions such as cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s and depression, while also improving brain function.
  • Walnuts, best eaten unsalted and raw, contribute to weight management by providing satiety and helping to reduce high cholesterol due to their soluble fiber content.
