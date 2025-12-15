Popular frozen snack sold nationwide is recalled after customer reports issue
- White Castle has recalled 1,021 cases of its 4-count frozen Original Sliders due to the presence of undeclared allergens.
- The recall comes after a customer experienced an allergic reaction from eating a Jalapeño Cheese Slider mistakenly packaged in an Original Sliders box.
- The Jalapeño Cheese burgers contain milk and soy, which are not listed on the Original Sliders' packaging and can cause serious or life-threatening reactions in sensitive individuals.
- The affected products, with a best-by date of April 18, 2026 and identifiable by specific UPC and lot codes, were shipped to retailers between August and October and sold in convenience stores across all 50 US states.
- Consumers are advised to return the recalled sliders to their place of purchase for a full refund or contact White Castle for further assistance.