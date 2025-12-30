Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thousands of snacks and supplements recalled over animal feces contamination

Botulism, listeria, and recalls: How recalls work
  • Gold Star Distribution, Inc. has recalled nearly 2,000 snacks and dietary supplements due to potential contamination with animal feces.
  • The recall affects a wide range of products, including popular items such as Jif Peanut Butter, Skittles, Pringles and various over-the-counter medicines like Advil and Tylenol.
  • These products were sold at retailers across three U.S. states: Indiana, Minnesota and North Dakota.
  • The FDA determined that the Minnesota-based company's facility operated under insanitary conditions, with evidence of rodent excreta, rodent urine and bird droppings.
  • The contamination poses serious health risks to consumers, including bacterial infections like salmonella and leptospirosis, which can cause severe illness or even be fatal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in