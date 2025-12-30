Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warning issued over new SNAP junk food ban going into effect in days

Health experts worry that the waivers ignore larger factors affecting the health of SNAP recipients (file photo)
Health experts worry that the waivers ignore larger factors affecting the health of SNAP recipients (file photo) (Getty Images)
  • Five US states – Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia – are implementing new restrictions on foods purchasable with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, effective Thursday.
  • The waivers, championed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, aim to ban "unhealthy" items like soda and candy to combat chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.
  • Utah and West Virginia are banning the use of SNAP to buy soda and soft drinks while Nebraska will prohibit soda and energy drinks. Indiana will ban soft drinks and candy and in Iowa, which has the most restrictive rules to date, the SNAP limits affect taxable foods, including soda and candy, but also certain prepared foods.
  • The National Retail Federation warned the ban could lead to longer checkout lines and more customer complaints as SNAP recipients learn which foods are affected by the new waivers, with Kate Bauer, a nutrition science expert at the University of Michigan, additionally stating, “It’s a disaster waiting to happen of people trying to buy food and being rejected.”
  • Gina Plata-Nino, SNAP director for the anti-hunger advocacy group Food Research & Action Center, issued a separate warning, saying, “Punishing SNAP recipients means we all get to pay more at the grocery store.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in