New research unlocks health secrets of sourdough
- Recent studies indicate that sourdough bread may offer health benefits, including the potential to reduce blood pressure.
- The unique fermentation process of sourdough breaks down proteins into peptides, which can help relax blood vessels and contribute to lower blood pressure.
- A 2024 study observed reductions in blood pressure among participants who replaced their regular bread with sourdough over a two-month period.
- Sourdough bread also boasts a lower glycaemic index compared to white bread, leading to a slower and more controlled rise in blood sugar levels.
- For optimal benefits, experts advise opting for whole-wheat sourdough due to its higher fibre content, which supports digestion and gut health.