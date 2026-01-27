Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Southwest marks the end of its open seating policy with special flight

Ryanair boss issues summer travel warning
  • Southwest Airlines has officially ended its open seating policy after nearly 60 years of operation.
  • The last flight to operate under the traditional open seating model departed from Honolulu Monday night, flying overnight to Los Angeles.
  • The final flight under the old policy was aboard the Herbert D. Kelleher aircraft, a Boeing 737-8 MAX in “Desert Gold” livery matching the airline's original colors when it launched in 1967.
  • The company said the decision to transition to assigned seating was driven by customer research, which showed 80% of passengers prefer a specific seat.
  • The change aims to broaden Southwest's appeal and align it with other major airlines, though it may impact passengers who previously requested a free extra seat.
