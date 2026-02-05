Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fresh warning issued over humans reproducing in space

  • Experts are urging researchers to urgently consider how humans can reproduce in space as the prospect has shifted from abstract possibility to “practical concern.”
  • A new study, co-authored by a NASA scientist, highlights the lack of clear standards for managing human fertility and reproductive health beyond Earth.
  • Space presents a hostile environment with known challenges to reproductive health, including altered gravity, increased radiation, and disrupted sleep cycles.
  • Researchers warn against exploring space without addressing these reproductive questions, advocating for proactive solutions rather than reactive ones.
  • The study calls for international collaboration to close critical knowledge gaps and establish ethical guidelines to protect astronauts and safeguard humanity's sustained presence beyond Earth.
