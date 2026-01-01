Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular bakery chain known for its ATMs abruptly closes all locations

Sprinkles Cupcakes had storefronts and ATMs across the country
Sprinkles Cupcakes had storefronts and ATMs across the country (Getty/iStock)
  • Sprinkles Cupcakes, a popular bakery chain known for its storefronts and ATM-style vending machines, has closed all of its locations.
  • Founder Candace Nelson announced the abrupt closure via Instagram, expressing her sadness and stating she believed the company would be her legacy.
  • Established in California in 2005, Sprinkles gained fame for launching the world's first cupcake ATM in Beverly Hills in 2012 and had expanded across several US states.
  • Nelson sold the company to a private equity firm in 2012 and had no further operational involvement in its expansion.
  • Fans, including celebrities, have expressed shock and disappointment, while employees claim they received only one day's notice of the closures.
