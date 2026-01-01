Popular bakery chain known for its ATMs abruptly closes all locations
- Sprinkles Cupcakes, a popular bakery chain known for its storefronts and ATM-style vending machines, has closed all of its locations.
- Founder Candace Nelson announced the abrupt closure via Instagram, expressing her sadness and stating she believed the company would be her legacy.
- Established in California in 2005, Sprinkles gained fame for launching the world's first cupcake ATM in Beverly Hills in 2012 and had expanded across several US states.
- Nelson sold the company to a private equity firm in 2012 and had no further operational involvement in its expansion.
- Fans, including celebrities, have expressed shock and disappointment, while employees claim they received only one day's notice of the closures.