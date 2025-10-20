Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australian influencer Stacey Hatfield dies unexpectedly

  • Australian influencer Stacey Hatfield, known for promoting a natural and toxic-free lifestyle, has died unexpectedly.
  • She passed away on September 29, 2025 shortly after giving birth to her first son, Axel, at home.
  • Her death was caused by an unforeseen and extremely rare complication that arose after the successful home birth.
  • Hatfield's husband, Nathan Warnecke, shared the tragic news on her Natural Spoonfuls Instagram page, describing her as his soulmate.
  • A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Warnecke with funeral costs, baby supplies, and childcare as he navigates being a single father.
