Starbucks unveils new range as viral Bearista cups sell out
- Starbucks apologised after its viral Bearista cups sold out rapidly, leading to widespread customer disappointment.
- Customers reported that the 20-ounce bear-shaped glass cups were either unavailable immediately or purchased by staff before stores opened.
- The highly sought-after Bearista cups are now being resold on eBay for significantly inflated prices, ranging from 150to150to500.
- Following the sell-out, Starbucks announced a new holiday merchandise collaboration with loungewear company Roller Rabbit.
- Details of the Starbucks x Roller Rabbit collection, which is set to launch on 2 December, will be released at a later date.