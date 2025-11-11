Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starbucks unveils new range as viral Bearista cups sell out

The Starbucks 'Bearista' Cup FRENZY Explained in 60 Seconds
  • Starbucks apologised after its viral Bearista cups sold out rapidly, leading to widespread customer disappointment.
  • Customers reported that the 20-ounce bear-shaped glass cups were either unavailable immediately or purchased by staff before stores opened.
  • The highly sought-after Bearista cups are now being resold on eBay for significantly inflated prices, ranging from 150to150to500.
  • Following the sell-out, Starbucks announced a new holiday merchandise collaboration with loungewear company Roller Rabbit.
  • Details of the Starbucks x Roller Rabbit collection, which is set to launch on 2 December, will be released at a later date.
