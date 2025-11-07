Starbucks issues apology over ‘disappointment’ caused by ‘Bearista’ cups
- Starbucks has issued an apology after customers expressed widespread disappointment over the rapid sell-out of its new bear-shaped “Bearista” holiday cups.
- Customers reported that the 20-ounce glass cups, priced at $29.95, were either unavailable or purchased by Starbucks staff before stores opened on Thursday.
- The coffee giant acknowledged that excitement for the merchandise “exceeded even our biggest expectations” and apologized for the disappointment caused by the quick sell-out.
- The highly sought-after “Bearista” cups have become a viral sensation and are now being resold on eBay for prices ranging from $150 to $500.
- Alongside the “Bearista” cup, Starbucks also launched a Hello Kitty collection and its traditional red holiday cups, with Red Cup Day scheduled for November 13.