Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starbucks unveils this year’s holiday menu

Video Player Placeholder
Starbucks hopes to bounce back with a jolt of protein power
  • Starbucks is set to launch its holiday menu on November 6, featuring a range of returning festive drinks and baked goods.
  • Returning beverages include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai, with Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte to follow later.
  • Popular holiday baked goods such as the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish will also be making a comeback.
  • New additions to the menu this season are the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, alongside the annual red cup promotion.
  • The holiday menu announcement follows the recent release of Starbucks' protein lattes and a company restructuring plan that includes store closures and job reductions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in