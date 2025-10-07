Starbucks unveils this year’s holiday menu
- Starbucks is set to launch its holiday menu on November 6, featuring a range of returning festive drinks and baked goods.
- Returning beverages include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai, with Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte to follow later.
- Popular holiday baked goods such as the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish will also be making a comeback.
- New additions to the menu this season are the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, alongside the annual red cup promotion.
- The holiday menu announcement follows the recent release of Starbucks' protein lattes and a company restructuring plan that includes store closures and job reductions.