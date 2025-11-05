Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starbucks unveils its holiday cup designs for 2025

Video Player Placeholder
Starbucks Introduces AI Barista: A Glimpse Into the Future of Coffee Service
  • Starbucks has officially launched its festive season offerings, introducing new holiday cups and a seasonal menu available from Thursday.
  • The 2025 holiday cup collection features six designs, including two iced versions, all in classic dark green and red, inspired by plaid patterns and barista aprons.
  • The seasonal menu brings back popular drinks such as the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte, alongside returning festive baked goods like the Snowman Cookie.
  • New food items added to the menu this year include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, with more drink options arriving later in the season.
  • Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day promotion will take place on November 13, offering customers a free limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of any holiday-themed drink.
