The stores open on Christmas Day as Walmart and big chains close up shop
- Most major retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, and Costco, will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Several other large chains such as Kroger, Aldi, Home Depot, and Macy's are also confirmed to be closed for the holiday.
- Businesses like CVS, Starbucks, and Albertsons will have modified or limited hours, with customers advised to check local listings.
- Walgreens stores will generally be open on Christmas Day, though pharmacy hours may differ, and 24-hour locations will operate as usual.
- Convenience stores such as Sheetz and most 7-Eleven locations are expected to remain open, often with regular 24/7 service.