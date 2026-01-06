Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This simple exercise can help preserve muscle as you age

The Conversation Original report by Tom Janssen, Matthew Lees
Strength Training Proves Vital for Healthy Aging
  • Age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia, significantly impairs daily activities and independence, with periods of hospitalisation or illness accelerating this decline.
  • Building a ”muscle savings account” through strength training is crucial, particularly for older adults who find it harder to regain lost muscle after inactivity.
  • New research demonstrates that effective muscle and strength gains can be achieved without the need for heavy weights, making strength training more accessible.
  • Lighter weight training, involving 20-25 repetitions until fatigue, is shown to be highly beneficial for maintaining and increasing muscle mass.
  • Even one weekly session of lighter-weight strength training can significantly improve muscle reserves, providing essential insurance for future independence and well-being.
