Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly’s Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg give glimpse into baby boy’s nursery

Inside Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg’s new nursery for baby boy as couple prepare to welcome first child
  • Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have given fans a look at their baby boy's newly decorated nursery.
  • The couple shared an Instagram montage on Sunday (8 February), documenting the room's transformation.
  • The nursery features green painted walls, duck wallpaper, a cot, and shelves.
  • They added finishing touches, including toys, paintings, and rackets to the room.
  • Joe Sugg highlighted a bookshelf made by his grandfather as his favourite item in the nursery.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in