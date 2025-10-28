Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sydney Sweeney reveals she was told to ‘fix’ her face to make it in Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney on playing Christy Martin: 'You're telling their truth'
  • Sydney Sweeney revealed she faced criticism during early acting auditions, including being told to fix her face or get Botox at 16 due to her expressive eyebrows.
  • She also recounted an experience where a casting director was inattentive during her audition, eating a bag of chips.
  • Despite these negative encounters, Mike White, creator of The White Lotus, praised Sweeney's “unaffected” quality and “natural screen magnetism.”
  • Last month, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that he was advised to change his name to “Lenny Williams” at around 12 or 13 because his birth name was deemed “too ethnic.”
  • DiCaprio's father strongly opposed the suggested name change, ensuring his son retained his original identity.
