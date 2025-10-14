Taco Bell to add new crispy chicken menu items in collaboration with Frank’s RedHot
- Taco Bell is introducing new menu items featuring Frank's RedHot Diablo sauce across the U.S. starting October 16.
- The new sauce blends Frank's original heat with Taco Bell's smoky Diablo and Spicy Ranch flavors.
- The limited-time offerings include a Crispy Chicken Burrito, Crispy Chicken Soft Taco, Soft Taco Nacho Fries, and Crispy Chicken Strips, all based on their Crispy Chicken Tender.
- Diners have the option to substitute the Frank's RedHot Diablo sauce with Avocado Ranch for a milder taste.
- Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, emphasized the brand's commitment to sauce innovation and using crispy chicken as a platform for new flavor collaborations.