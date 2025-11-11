All the foods that can help protect your teeth
- Increased sugar consumption during the holiday season can lead to a 'sugar hangover', disrupting the mouth's pH balance and causing enamel dissolution and cavities.
- Dentists recommend crunchy fruits and vegetables, such as apples and carrots, to stimulate saliva, which neutralises acid and replenishes minerals to repair early enamel damage.
- Dairy products like cheese and plain yoghurt, along with leafy greens such as kale and spinach, help restore the mouth's pH balance and strengthen gums.
- Unsweetened green or black tea, containing polyphenols, can inhibit bacteria from sticking to teeth, while almonds boost saliva production and buffer acids.
- Chewing sugar-free gum with xylitol stimulates saliva and inhibits cavity-causing bacteria, and drinking water is considered the most effective way to rinse away debris and strengthen enamel.