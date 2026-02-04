Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK supermarket declared cheapest place to do the ‘big shop’

Tesco trials new 'avocado scanner
  • Tesco with a Clubcard has overtaken Asda to become the UK's cheapest supermarket for a 'big shop' in January, according to new analysis by Which?.
  • For a larger basket of 228 items, Tesco Clubcard prices averaged £588.96, narrowly beating Asda's £590.41, which had held the top spot for over a year.
  • Aldi maintained its position as the cheapest supermarket for a shorter list of 89 grocery items, with an average price of £164.74 in January, followed closely by Lidl.
  • Waitrose consistently remained the most expensive supermarket across both comparisons, with prices significantly higher than the cheapest options.
  • Which? highlighted the significant impact of loyalty schemes on grocery costs, noting that Tesco's Clubcard offers substantial savings but raises concerns about accessibility for all shoppers.
