Tesco issues urgent recall for Christmas cupcakes over allergy fears
- Tesco has issued a recall for its 'Tesco Free From 4 Christmas Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes' due to a potential health risk.
- The recall is prompted by the possible presence of undeclared milk in the product, which could affect individuals with a milk allergy or intolerance.
- All packets with best before date codes up to and including 17 January 2026 are included in the recall.
- The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advises customers with a milk allergy or intolerance not to consume the affected cupcakes.
- Customers can return the product to any Tesco store for a full refund, and a receipt is not required.