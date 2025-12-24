Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tesco issues urgent recall for Christmas cupcakes over allergy fears

Tesco says its ‘Free From 4 Christmas Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes’ could contain milk
Tesco says its ‘Free From 4 Christmas Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes’ could contain milk (Getty/iStock)
  • Tesco has issued a recall for its 'Tesco Free From 4 Christmas Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes' due to a potential health risk.
  • The recall is prompted by the possible presence of undeclared milk in the product, which could affect individuals with a milk allergy or intolerance.
  • All packets with best before date codes up to and including 17 January 2026 are included in the recall.
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advises customers with a milk allergy or intolerance not to consume the affected cupcakes.
  • Customers can return the product to any Tesco store for a full refund, and a receipt is not required.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in