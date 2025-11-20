Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts sound alarm as testosterone pushed as lifestyle fix

  • Private clinics are promoting "testosterone optimisation" as a lifestyle fix for general symptoms like fatigue and weight gain, moving beyond its medical use for confirmed testosterone deficiency.
  • These services often use potentially unreliable finger-prick tests or single, non-fasting blood samples, which can lead to inaccurate diagnoses due to the natural fluctuation of testosterone levels.
  • While testosterone therapy is beneficial for men with medically confirmed hypogonadism, starting treatment when hormone levels are already normal offers little advantage and can expose people to unnecessary risks.
  • Inappropriate or unsupervised testosterone therapy can lead to serious side effects, including infertility, an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, and blood clots.
  • Experts say that testosterone is a prescription-only drug requiring careful diagnosis, regular monitoring, and specialist supervision.
