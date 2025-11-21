Why one Thanksgiving favourite could reduce your risk of getting cancer
- Cranberries, a popular Thanksgiving fruit native to North America, are rich in nutrients and offer significant health benefits.
- They are a powerhouse of antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, quercetin, flavanols and anthocyanins, which protect against inflammation and infection.
- Specific compounds like proanthocyanidins contribute to urinary tract, oral and gut health, potentially reducing the risk of stomach cancer, while pectin helps lower cholesterol.
- The U.S. is a leading producer, with Wisconsin supplying over half the global demand, and the annual harvest occurs from mid-September to November.
- Historically used by Native Americans for medicine and dye, cranberries were adopted by Pilgrims, and modern cranberry sauce was popularized by Elizabeth Lee, a co-founder of Ocean Spray.