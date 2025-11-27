What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?
- Many major grocery stores and retailers in the U.S. will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27, as it is a federal holiday.
- Retail giants such as Walmart and Target have maintained permanent Thanksgiving closures since 2020, reopening for Black Friday.
- Other popular supermarkets like Trader Joe's, Aldi and BJ's will also be entirely closed for the holiday.
- Several stores, including Kroger, Wegmans, Whole Foods, CVS and Dollar General, will operate with reduced hours on Thanksgiving Day.
- Coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' will also be open, though with limited and varying hours depending on the location.