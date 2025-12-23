Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Beloved TikTok star dies ‘surrounded by love’ after massive stroke

TikTok star Agnes, known online as EpicGamerGrandma, has died peacefully at the age of 78
TikTok star Agnes, known online as EpicGamerGrandma, has died peacefully at the age of 78 (epicgamergrandma / Instagram )
  • TikTok star Agnes, known online as EpicGamerGrandma, has died peacefully at the age of 78.
  • Her death on December 21 was announced by her grandson, Culsans, who stated she was surrounded by love.
  • Agnes's health had significantly worsened in October due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), followed by a major stroke.
  • She amassed over 2.4 million followers on TikTok, alongside significant followings on Instagram and YouTube, where she shared videos of her playing games like Minecraft.
  • Her grandson highlighted her legacy of showing that life does not end at a certain age and that elders can find new communities and express themselves online.
