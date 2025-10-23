Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The reason drivers are advised to keep sunglasses in their car when clocks change

Most People Take Three Days To Adjust After Changing The Clocks.
  • The clocks will go back by an hour at 2am on Sunday, resulting in evenings becoming darker earlier.
  • The AA has issued a warning to UK motorists about a significant increase in crashes following the clock change.
  • Figures from AA Accident Assist reveal an 11 per cent average rise in collisions in the three weeks after British Summer Time ended between 2022 and 2024.
  • This increase is attributed to darker evenings and inclement weather catching drivers unprepared.
  • Motorists are advised to keep sunglasses in their car to mitigate low-lying sun glare and to maintain a four-second gap from the vehicle in front.
