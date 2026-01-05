Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner mocked by actors on Critics Choice red carpet

Timothee Chalamet publicly declares love for 'partner' Kylie Jenner after Best Actor win at Critics Choice Awards
  • Hacks co-stars Paul Downs and Meg Stalter paid homage to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Critics Choice Awards by replicating their Marty Supreme premiere outfits.
  • Downs wore a vivid orange leather suit with a ping-pong paddle case, mirroring Chalamet's look, while Stalter donned a floor-length orange gown with cutouts, inspired by Jenner.
  • The actors playfully suggested they had 'borrowed' the outfits from friends, alluding to Chalamet and Jenner's original ensembles.
  • Later in the evening, Timothée Chalamet won the Best Actor award for his role in Marty Supreme.
  • During his acceptance speech, Chalamet publicly thanked Kylie Jenner for their three-year relationship, to which she responded by mouthing 'I love you'.
