Timothee Chalamet’s new haircut for forthcoming movie raises eyebrows

Chalamet showed off his new hair Tuesday in an Instagram livestream
Chalamet showed off his new hair Tuesday in an Instagram livestream (AP)
  • Timothée Chalamet has debuted a new buzz cut hairstyle, garnering mixed reactions from fans.
  • He revealed his new look during an Instagram livestream while promoting his upcoming film, 'Marty Supreme'.
  • 'Marty Supreme' stars Chalamet as professional table tennis player Marty Mauser and is set to hit cinemas on Christmas Day.
  • The film recently had a surprise world premiere at the New York Film Festival, receiving early positive reviews.
  • Critics have praised Chalamet's performance in 'Marty Supreme', highlighting his commitment and the film's exhilarating nature.
