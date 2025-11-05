Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three tomato sauces recalled with shoppers warned of botulism risk

Cooking spaghetti in a pot
Cooking spaghetti in a pot (Getty/iStock)
  • First and Last Bakery, LLC, based in Connecticut, has recalled three tomato sauce products due to a risk of Clostridium botulinum, which can cause potentially fatal food poisoning.
  • The recall was initiated because the sauces were manufactured without an approved schedule, meaning the production process was not adequately evaluated to prevent the formation of the dangerous bacterium, the FDA said.
  • The recalled products include First and Last Original Marinara Sauce Tomato & Basil, Meat Flavored Traditional Pasta Sauce, and Mildly Hot & Spicy Puttanesca Sauce, all in 26-ounce jars.
  • The sauces were distributed in Big Y and Stop & Shop retail stores across Connecticut and Massachusetts with use by dates of September 2026.
  • Although no illnesses have been reported to date, customers are urged to return the recalled products for a full refund and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms of botulism.
