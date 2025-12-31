The most sought-after consumer items of 2025
- Early in the year, consumers prioritised digital content, takeaways, and health products, while facing significant price hikes for Easter eggs and essential energy bills.
- Concerns over consumer costs led to a potential price cap for vets, as new food items like Heinz's Fish & Chips Sauce entered the market.
- The UK's record-breaking hot summer significantly boosted sales of ice cream, garden furniture, fruit, and swimwear, alongside unique culinary collaborations such as the Greggs and KFC gravy sausage roll.
- Later in the year, counterfeit toys were seized due to safety concerns, while high-end ready meals and popular memoirs captured consumer interest, and British-grown strawberries became available year-round.
- Towards Christmas, Greggs launched innovative Christmas cards offering free sausage rolls, while the cost of Christmas dinner saw a slight decrease, and Tesco offered 'wonky' Christmas trees.